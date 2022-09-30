World Heart Day: Initiative to control hypertension

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 29

The city is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of hypertension cases.

On World Heart Day, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has initiated the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) for the district.

The three-phase intervention study, led by Dr Bishav Mohan, professor of cardiology at Hero DMC Heart Hospital, aims to tackle the rising hypertension burden in the city by educating public and engaging healthcare providers from private clinics, charitable and corporate hospitals, and public health centres across the district.

Dr Mohan said in the first phase, over 25,000 people were examined at over 100 camps at hospitals, public health centres and private clinics. It was found that 80 per cent of the cases came in private sector and the remaining in rural sector. A major issue faced in the rural sector was that the patients don’t come for follow-up. About 17 to 20 per cent of industrial labourers faced hypertension while 42 percent hypertensive patients were found to be obese in urban, rural and industrial sectors.

In the second phase, the programme will focus on training, assisting and encouraging healthcare providers to screen patients for hypertension and adopt treatment practises for effective hypertension control. In the third phase, they will be screened and encouraged to show up for follow-ups, he said.

Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist, HDHI, encouraged people to take necessary steps to maintain their physical and emotional well-being.