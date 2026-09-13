World Heart Day observed

BCM School, Focal Point, observed World Heart Day through a special assembly, highlighting the importance of heart health and the need to adopt healthy lifestyle choices from an early age. The assembly focused on creating awareness about the significance of a healthy heart and the role of nutritious food, regular physical activity and healthy habits in maintaining overall well-being. Through an engaging presentation, the importance of caring for the heart and making mindful choices in daily life was brought to the forefront. The special assembly concluded with a message encouraging students to stay active, eat healthy and nurture habits that contribute to a healthier future.

Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purb celebrated

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The Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was celebrated at Spring Dale Public School with great devotion, reverence and spiritual fervour. On this sacred occasion, Shabad Kirtan was organised in the divine presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, creating an atmosphere filled with spirituality and devotion. Students and staff members respectfully bowed before Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and sought blessings. On the occasion, school chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia extended warm greetings to the entire Spring Dale family. She inspired students to imbibe the teachings of Guru Sahib in their lives and to serve those in need. School Directors Mandeep Walia and Kamal Preet Kaur, Deputy Director Sonia Verma and Principal Anil Kumar Sharma also extended their greetings on the occasion. At the conclusion of the programme, the management committee and school staff offered Ardas in the holy presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji for the continued progress of the school and a bright and successful future of students. Prasad was distributed among students and staff.

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Investiture ceremony at Green Grove

Green Grove Public School organised its much-awaited investiture ceremony with enthusiasm and grandeur, marking the formal induction of the newly elected student cabinet. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP, Khanna. He was accompanied by the guest of honour Dr Anish Bhatia, Surgical Oncologist, Dr NB, Fortis Hospitals, Ludhiana and Amritsar. The dignitaries were joined by president JPS. Jolly, chairperson Satinder Jeet Jolly, and Principal Suzy George. The ceremony began with the formal presentation of the newly elected cabinet. Bismeet Singh and Jasman Kaur were appointed as the head boy and head girl, respectively. Gurshan Kaur was appointed as captain, while Parneet Kaur took charge as school vice-captain. Ishandeep Kaur and Ekamdeep Kaur were elected as president and vice-president, respectively. Dr Ahluwalia motivated young leaders to develop confidence, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility, while Dr Bhatia emphasised the on importance of dedication and perseverance in achieving one’s goals.

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Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, celebrated Grandparents’ Day with warmth and enthusiasm. The event highlighted the invaluable role of grandparents in a child’s life. The occasion provided an opportunity for young learners to acknowledge the unconditional love, care, guidance and wisdom shared by their grandparents. The school emphasised on the importance of nurturing this beautiful intergenerational bond and inculcating values of love, respect and gratitude among children. As part of the celebration, A card making activity was organised for students of pre-nursery to UKG. Little learners participated enthusiastically and created beautiful, bright and colourful cards for their grandparents. They used pencil colours and various craft materials to draw, colour, cut and paste, giving their cards a creative and personal touch. Students also wrote meaningful messages, poems and quotes expressing their love, gratitude and appreciation for their grandparents. The activity encouraged creativity, imagination and fine motor skills while providing children with a joyful way to express their emotions. Dr Rajesh Rudhra, Chairman, Chain of Greenland Schools, appreciated the initiative and said that grandparents occupy a special place in every child’s life, offering unconditional affection, wisdom and guidance.

CBSE capacity building programme

The Preplife Convent School hosted a CBSE Capacity Building Programme on “Kaushal Vikas” on Saturday. The programme aimed at strengthening educators’ professional competencies and promoting skill development, practical learning, innovation, industry connect and career readiness among learners. The programme featured eminent CBSE resource persons Dr Rosy Jain, Principal, Shifaly International School, and Dr Kanika Sachdeva, Principal, New GMT Public School, who shared their valuable expertise and insights with the participating educators. The interactive sessions focused on contemporary teaching practices, competency-based education, innovative pedagogies and strategies for developing future-ready skills among students. The programme provided an enriching platform for 53 educators from different schools to learn, practise, innovate and lead, in keeping with the vision of the CBSE for continuous professional development and quality education. Dr Minakshi Ahuja, school president, expressed her appreciation for the resource persons and highlighted the importance of empowering teachers with innovative approaches and practical skills to facilitate the holistic development of students. Dr Bharat Dua, Principal, thanked the resource persons for their valuable guidance.