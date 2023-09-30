 World Heart Day: Young hearts under attack, warns expert : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • World Heart Day: Young hearts under attack, warns expert

World Heart Day: Young hearts under attack, warns expert

Those who had Covid multiple times at higher risk of developing heart problems

World Heart Day: Young hearts under attack, warns expert

Hero DMC Heart Institute MS Dr Bishav Mohan addresses a gathering in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 29

“Covid has done a lot of damage to the cardiovascular system. People who had severe Covid or got Covid multiple times run a higher risk of developing heart problems. It has also spiked heart attack deaths among young people,” warned Hero DMC Heart Institute Medical Superintendent Dr Bishav Mohan.

In his address on the occasion of World Heart Day, Dr Mohan stressed, “Preventive cardiology is very important in maintaining a healthy heart.” He said the pandemic has resulted in Long Covid syndrome. “During the Covid times, stress levels were heightened, people suffered from more financial woes, and there was little physical activity. And all of it has done long-term damage to the heart,” the expert noted.

“In some people, it has caused overwhelming stress, which in turn can also cause a spike in blood pressure,” warned Dr Mohan.

Dr Gurpreet Wander, the Head of the Department of Cardiology at Hero DMC Heat Institute, warned, “If a person’s blood pressure reaches 140/90, it means they should take some preventive measures.”

“Earlier, young people were prone to heart attacks in the US. But now, since we have embraced the western lifestyle, the issue has emerged in our country, too,” rued Dr Wander. “Hypertension is the biggest risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Having a heart attack at an early age is becoming more common, and the percentage of young adults getting heart attacks is increasing every year,” the expert added.

Dr Mohan added, “It has become common for Indian students to go to countries like Canada and get a heart attack after touching down there. It is due to temperature variations, dehydration during long flights and deep vein thrombosis, among other things.” He emphasised, “A person must have their blood pressure checked and undergo health screening. They must not conceal any underlying facts about their health condition.”

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised day-long medical camps for members of the general public from 7 am to 7 pm at 12 locations across Ludhiana. Information booklets pertaining to ways to prevent a heart attack were distributed among the attendees.

