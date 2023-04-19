World Heritage Day celebrated at Bassian Kothi

Raikot, April 18
The atmosphere turned musical and artistic at the Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial at Bassian Kothi near here when hundreds of professional and amateur folk artists, singers, poets and laureates showcased their talent during the Punjab Folk Festival on the occasion of the World Heritage Day on Tuesday.
MP Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, DC Surabhi Malik, ZENCO chairman Navjot Singh Jarg, MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar and others chaired various sessions, including folk dance presentation, poetical recitation (kavi darbar) and Sufi gaayan, besides the inaugural and valedictory sessions.
Trust secretary Parminder Jattpuri said the state government had decided to popularise last Sikh ruler Maharaja Dalip Singh by organising cultural programmes at the venue where he was kept for a night before his exile during British rule.
