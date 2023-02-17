World Interfaith Harmony Week concludes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

The World Interfaith Harmony Week concluded at SCD Government College, Ludhiana, on Thursday.

The event was organised by Team 1699, in association with NGO CityNeeds.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday exhorted the youth to spread the message of peace, love and harmony and stand for the welfare of society.

Bains said the minister said that more than 65 per cent of the population in India was aged below 35. No other country in the world has such a big population of young adults. Bains added that this generation had the power to bring revolutionary changes in the society with their power of spreading love and unity.

He said unity was of utmost importance for making the nation developed and the youth can do wonders in making India a superpower by ensuring love and harmony in all sections of society. He said that no religion was greater than humanity and Almighty always blesses those who spread love and brotherhood.

The series of activities during the world interfaith harmony week were joined by religious leaders and followers of Buddhism, Valmiki Samaj, Jainism, Christianity, Muslims, Hinduism and Sikhism.

Principal Sukhwant Singh from Sikh faith, Shahi Imam Punjab Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, Swami Dev Vrat ji from Dandi Swami Gaushala Haibowal, Ajay Pal Dosawar from Valmiki Samaj, Rajeev Tandon from Shiv Sena, Deepak sharma Rev. Pankaj Malik from Christianity, Dr Dev Singh Advati, Rev Father Ajeet Patrick, Dr Anurag Singh, Prof Vinay Sofat and Parampal Singh participated in all these celebrations and talks.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADGP MF Farooqui, MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Davinder Singh Nagi, Mohinder Singh, Gursahib Singh, Hemant Goyal and representatives of Cityneeds and team 1699 were present.