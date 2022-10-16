World Investor Week observed

Ludhiana: World Investor Week (WIW) was observed at BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, under the aegis of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). A plethora of activities based on investor education and protection were organised. A short video depicting the importance of saving and investment was screened for the middle wing students. A special assembly was conducted highlighting the importance of investment opportunities, risks and frauds in investment.
Students shine in academic results
Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College acquired university positions in recently declared results of MCom 2nd semester by Panjab University. “Meenal Jain of 2nd semester attained second position in Panjab University by securing 91.4 per cent marks. Muskaan Mehra and Riya secured fifth and tenth positions by securing 90.3 per cent and 89.3 per cent marks respectively,” college principal Sandeep Kumar said.
Inter-school declamation contest
Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, hosted an inter-school declamation competition for the students of classes IX -XII of various schools. The competition was held under the banner of Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex. The first position in the competition was clinched by Pranika Anand, second position by Gunn Sachdeva, and third position by Sanika Kapoor, whereas Manmeet Kaur Gill and Niranjan Kaur got consolation prizes.
‘Technothon’ organised at college
The faculty of the Postgraduate Department of Computer Science, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, organised ‘Technothon-2022’, in which many schools and colleges of the region participated. The overall college trophy went to Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, and first runners-up trophy was bagged by GGN Khalsa College. In the school category, first runners-up trophy went to DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and overall winner trophy winners were Bal Bharti Public School, Ludhiana.
Volleyball and judo tourneys held
DAV National Cluster Level Volleyball and Judo Tournaments (U-19 boys and girls) were held at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar on Saturday. Ten teams from various DAV Schools of Ludhiana participated in the volleyball tournament, whereas six teams the judo tournament. Principal JK Sidhu said DAV BRS Nagar students excelled in various sporting events in the ongoing events.
Missile man remembered
The Eco Club of BCM College paid homage to the ‘Missile Man of India,’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, by celebrating his 92nd birth anniversary. The function began with the recital of Gayatri Mantra and paying obeisance to the Almighty. Principal Monika Dua inspired students to follow the ideologies of Dr Kalam and work hard in life to achieve their goals.
Science quiz organised
The ‘Science Club’ of RS Model Senior Secondary School commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam by organising an intra-school science quiz in which students from classes IX–XII participated. A speech on the life of Dr Kalam was given by Muskan. Later, a poem depicting Dr Kalam’s life and achievements was recited by Ravneet.
Prize distribution function
The annual prize distribution function, namely ‘Pinnaculum,’ was organised at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Civil Lines, on Saturday. MP Sanjeev Arora was the chief guest on the occasion. MP Arora announced to release a grant of Rs 10 lakh out of the MPLADS Fund for constructing an auditorium on the school premises. TNS
Dental camp organised
A dental check-up camp was organised for the students and the parents of Ryan International School, Dugri, today in collaboration with Dr Shalini Chaudhary. The aim of the camp was to check and maintain the dental wellness of the students and spread awareness regarding dental health and hygiene.
Tribune Shorts
