WORLD POPULATION DAY: Ludhiana district records highest deliveries in Punjab despite staff crunch

  • Ludhiana
9,440 babies born at a monthly average of 787 births in 2022-23 at district hospital

Women with their newborns at district hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 11

In what appears to be a signal of rising population, Ludhiana has recorded the highest deliveries in the district hospital in the state during the past year, the Health department has said.

It was despite the fact that the district hospital in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, was not only facing shortage of paramedical and allied staff but also hard pressed with immense patient load, officials have revealed.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Tuesday that as many as 9,440 babies were born at the district hospital in Ludhiana during the past financial year from April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, at an average of 787 deliveries per month, which were highest in the state.

Interestingly, the nearest rival of Ludhiana was Jalandhar, which had logged a total of 6,210 deliveries during the past fiscal at an average of 518 births per month. It was 34 per cent less than the deliveries conducted in Ludhiana.

Among other districts, Amritsar registered 3,110 births, including 1,689 normal and 1,421 cesarean deliveries, Barnala 4,740, including 2,896 normal and 1,844 cesarean, Bathinda 4,750, including 2,631 normal and 2,119 cesarean, Faridkot 1,792, including 1,160 normal and 632 cesarean, Fatehgarh Sahib 1,474, including 969 normal and 505 cesarean, Ferozepur 1,764, including 986 normal and 778 cesarean, Fazilka 1,077, including 1,063 normal and 14 cesarean, Gurdaspur 2,575, including 1,428 normal and 1,147 cesarean, Pathankot 3,774, including 1,739 normal and 2,035 cesarean, Hoshiarpur 2,320, including 1,772 normal and 548 cesarean, Kapurthala 2,421, including 1,242 normal and 1,179 cesarean, Malerkotla 1,565, including 992 normal and 573 cesarean, Mansa 2,150, including 1,198 normal and 952 cesarean, Moga 3,265, including 1,856 normal and 1,409 cesarean, Mohali 4,523, including 3,337 normal and 1,186 cesarean, Muktsar 1,555, including 1,015 normal and 540 cesarean, Nawanshahr 1,623, including 826 normal and 797 cesarean, Patiala 2,799, including 1,361 normal and 1,438 cesarean, Ropar 1,816, including 1,127 normal and 689 cesarean, Sangrur 5,097, including 2,212 normal and 2,885 cesarean, and Tarn Taran had logged 1,722 deliveries, including 1,007 normal and 715 cesarean births between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Short staffed

According to the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), the district hospital in Ludhiana requires 135 staff nurses but there were only 49 sanctioned posts, of which also one post was lying vacant.

Similarly, only 14 posts of Class IV employee were filled against the sanctioned 66 posts.

However, all five posts of gynaecologist were filled.

Patients’ satisfaction improved too: CS

“Despite all odds, we have recorded the highest deliveries in the state. Also, our patient satisfaction score has improved in the labour room after roping in Diplomate of National Board(DNB) residents for round-the-clock duties,” Dr Hatinder Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said.

The Civil Surgeon added, “On floor duties by resident doctors has helped decrease referral considerably. Besides, an average of 100 deliveries were also taking place every month at Vardhman Civil Hospital in Sector 32 here despite the fact that we do not have any gynaecologist posted there at the hospita.”

