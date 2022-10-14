Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rana Eye Hospital organised free eye check-up camps in nearby schools on the occasion of the World Sight Day, which is observed on the second Thursday of October every year. A drive was also launched, in which retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening was done for underprivileged families. Parents were also made aware about the ill-effects of prematurity on the eyes of children.

Fellowship awarded

Ludhiana: Dr Gajinder Pal Singh Kaler, working as consultant, Department of Interventional Cardiology, SPS Hospital, has been awarded the fellowship of Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology at AICT Asia PCR in a ceremony held at Singapore.Dr Kaler said it was an honour to receive the fellowship. He expressed his willingness to do more to serve the people of his hometown.

International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

Ludhiana: The disaster management committee of BCM School organised a session for primary wing students on the occasion of International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. Activities were held to educate and train students for an unforeseen emergency like fire, earthquake or other natural calamity. Students were sensitised via PPTs and videos on how to cope with disaster.