World Sight Day celebrated

Ludhiana, October 12
To mark the World Sight Day, an event was held to promote eye health and create awareness at Rana Hospital, here today.
Dr Brijinder Singh Rana stressed upon the importance of maintaining good eye health. He emphasised on the need for regular eye check-ups and early detection of eye conditions to prevent avoidable blindness.
