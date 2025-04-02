DT
Home / Ludhiana / World Skill Centre of Excellence, renovated ITI opens today

World Skill Centre of Excellence, renovated ITI opens today

CM Mann to inaugurate new campus over 20 acres in city
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:29 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
The World Skill Centre of Excellence is spread across 20 acres in Ludhiana. Photo: X/@sunfoundationIn
The World Skill Centre of Excellence spread across 20 acres in Ludhiana and the newly renovated Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of the Technical Education Minister Harjot Bains here on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has adopted and was actively mentoring ITI in Ludhiana, run by the Department of Technical Education.

Sahney has contributed Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD fund and an additional fund of Rs 70 lakh from his own pocket to upgrade ITI in Ludhiana. The upgrade includes the provision of modern, cutting-edge technology such as robotic welders, 3D printing machines, CNC machines, digital classrooms with audio-video setups, and advanced training labs to enhance skill-based learning. A total of 37 different courses were offered to the students in ITI.

Besides, the multi skill development centre (MSDC), an institute of Punjab Skill Development Mission had remained vacant and underutilised for years. Recognising its potential, Sahney has spent Rs 2.5 crore on capital expenditure for its transformation into a modern skill centre of excellence.

This facility now houses state-of-the-art training labs for artificial intelligence, aviation, hospitality and tourism, agriculture skill development, fashion designing, beautician courses, nursing, CNC programming, electrician, welding, and various other courses accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). All these courses will be provided completely free of cost, ensuring skill development and employability for aspiring youth of Ludhiana and nearby districts.

Additionally, all operational expenses for running the centre including trainers’ salary and other monthly expenses will be borne personally by Sahney.

The world skill campus of excellence has the capacity to provide skill training and facilitate job placements for over 5,000 students annually, significantly contributing to workforce development and employment generation in Punjab.

