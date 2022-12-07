World Soil Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

The College of Animal Biotechnology and College of Dairy Science and Technology celebrated ‘World Soil Day’ at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Various events like poster, collage and rangoli making were organised to generate awareness on the importance of healthy soil for healthy life with the thematic message “Soils: Where food begins” in the general public and the university students.

Dr Meharban Singh Kahlon, Principal Soil Physicist, Department of Soils, PAU, delivered an invited lecture on “The Importance of Soil Health”. The speaker appraised the college faculty, staff and students about the importance of soil health and interlinked it with the health of plants, animals and humans.

In the poster-making competition Amoldeep Kaur got the first prize while Anand Mishra and Bikramjit Singh got second and third positions, respectively. Anuragdeep Kaur and Priyanka Sahoo won the first and second Rangoli awards, respectively.