World Soil Day celebrated

Ludhiana, December 6
The College of Animal Biotechnology and College of Dairy Science and Technology celebrated ‘World Soil Day’ at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Various events like poster, collage and rangoli making were organised to generate awareness on the importance of healthy soil for healthy life with the thematic message “Soils: Where food begins” in the general public and the university students.
Dr Meharban Singh Kahlon, Principal Soil Physicist, Department of Soils, PAU, delivered an invited lecture on “The Importance of Soil Health”. The speaker appraised the college faculty, staff and students about the importance of soil health and interlinked it with the health of plants, animals and humans.
In the poster-making competition Amoldeep Kaur got the first prize while Anand Mishra and Bikramjit Singh got second and third positions, respectively. Anuragdeep Kaur and Priyanka Sahoo won the first and second Rangoli awards, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start