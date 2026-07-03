World Sports Journalists Day: Celebrating unsung heroes who help champions get off the ground

Observed annually on July 2, the World Sports Journalists Day is a tribute to the steadfast commitment, integrity and passion of sports journalists across the globe. Instituted in 1994 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the day recognises the contribution of sports journalists in promoting sports, celebrating sporting excellence and bringing untold stories of athletes to the forefront.

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On World Sports Journalists Day, the spotlight turns to the dedicated professionals who work behind the scenes to ensure that every triumph, heartbreak, record and inspiring journey reaches millions of readers and viewers. Their commitment to truth, fairness and excellence continues to enrich the world of sport and inspire countless generations.

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Sportspersons, organisers and sports lovers told The Tribune talked that every great sporting moment was remembered not only because of the athletes who created history on the field, but also because of the journalists who captured, interpreted and preserved those moments for generations.

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“Sports journalism extends far beyond reporting match results and medal tallies. It narrates the journeys of athletes, highlights their struggles and sacrifices, analyses performances, exposes issues affecting the sporting ecosystem and inspire future generations through compelling storytelling. By serving as a bridge between athletes and the public, sports journalists play a vital role in shaping public perception and preserving the rich legacy of sport,” said local sports promoters.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, General Secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, and veteran sports promoter said a sports journalist is often the first to recognise emerging talent. “Many athletes gain recognition because the media highlights their performances long before they become champions. Positive and objective reporting motivates players to work harder, while constructive criticism helps them improve,” he added.

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Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal (Neeta) opined that behind every medal was a story of years of dedication, discipline and hard work. “Sports journalists bring those stories to the public, ensuring that the achievements of athletes are not forgotten once the applause fades. They are an integral part of every athlete’s journey,” added Grewal.

Gianinder Singh Sandhu, former District Sports Officer and renowned badminton coach said the digital revolution had transformed the landscape of sports journalism. “With websites, social media platforms, podcasts and video streaming becoming integral to news dissemination, today’s journalists engage audiences in real time and across multiple platforms. While technology has expanded the reach of sports coverage, it has also heightened the need for fact-checking, responsible reporting and informed analysis,” he said.

“Looking ahead, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and data analytics are set to redefine sports reporting. These innovations promise deeper insights, immersive storytelling and enhanced audience engagement, making the future of sports journalism more dynamic than ever,” added Sandhu.

Eminent sports promoter Brij Bhushan Goyal said the role of sports journalists was as important as that of organisers. Through their reporting, analysis and constructive criticism, they not only document sporting events but also contribute to the growth of athletes and the sporting ecosystem. “A passionate sports journalist is capable of carrying out a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of games and players, helping sportspersons identify their strengths and weaknesses and areas for improvement,” said Goyal.

Goyal further said sports journalists preserved the history of sport. Generations later, we remember great matches, iconic performances and legendary athletes because dedicated journalists documented those moments with accuracy and passion.

Harinder Singh Bhullar, Assistant Director, Physical Education (retd), Punjab Agricultural University, said media coverage was a major source of motivation for players. “A well-researched not only honours outstanding performances but also draws attention to emerging talent that might otherwise go unnoticed,” said Bhullar.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, a veteran sports journalist credited with covering numerous hockey World Cups, Asian Games, Challengers Trophies and Olympics said if India aspired to become a global sporting powerhouse, it must also encourage and support quality sports journalism. “Sports deserve greater prominence in mainstream media. Instead of being confined to the back pages, sports news should find a place prominently in newspapers. Such visibility will inspire young talent, enhance public interest and strengthen the country’s sporting culture,” he added.

Balraj Sharma, international swimming referee, CEO of Punjab Swimming Association and former vice-president of the Swimming Federation of India, claimed media coverage was the lifeline of any sporting event. “It not only increases public participation but also attracts sponsors and encourages institutions to invest in sports infrastructure and grassroots development. Without consistent media support, many sporting disciplines struggle to gain visibility,” added Sharma.

Col Surinder Singh Grewal, organiser of the world-famous Kila Raipur Games, said, “Traditional sports need sustained media support to flourish. Sports journalists have played a significant role in popularising indigenous disciplines by taking them to a wider audience. Their efforts have encouraged more youngsters to participate and have helped associations promote these sports across the country.”

“Sports journalists are the unsung heroes of the sporting fraternity. While players win medals on the field, it is the media that ensures their achievements inspire society. Many talented players from villages received recognition only because sports journalists highlighted their performances. The media’s contribution to the growth of sports is invaluable,” reckoned members of the sports fraternity.