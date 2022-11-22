Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated World Television Day on Monday. On the occasion, students of KG wing participated prepared models of television sets by using craft paper, ice-cream sticks, buttons, etc. They prepared facemasks of their favourite cartoon characters and enacted them on a model of TV set. Some other students portrayed themselves as journalists and interacted with teachers. School headmistress Ritu Syal appreciated the efforts of students.

Annual Day

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, South City, celebrated its Annual Day for senior section. Students of classes IV to XII participated in various events during the celebrations. School chairperson Amarjit Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides cultural events, the school authorities also honoured meritorious students during the event. School director Pawandeep Singh addressed the audience and said the school had carved a niche in the city in the field of education.

Science Fest

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised a three-day science exhibition titled ‘Jigyasa-2022.’ Around 800 students from classes III to XII participated in the event. The dignitaries present during the function included GND Engineering College principal Sahijpal Singh and Dr Satinder Kaur Virk, molecular geneticist, Punjab Agricultural University. A quiz competition for students of classes VIII to XII was also organised during the fest.

Seminar on financial literacy

Teachers from ten schools of the region were sensitised on financial literacy and the use of digital tools at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park. The aim was to create awareness about financial planning. Yashmita Luthra was the resource person of the seminar. She explained about financial planning at various stages of life and also informed the teachers about National Pension Scheme and Atal Pension Scheme.

Science exhibition

A science fair-cum-exhibition was held at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Monday. Students from Ludhiana and Moga districts participated in the exhibition. A total of 39 entries were received for the event, whose results would be declared tomorrow. School principal Balwinder Kaur said a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the participants who presented their models. She added that 10 per cent of the students would be selected for the finals.