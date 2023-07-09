'World's Top Scientists': Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, scientist creates history, retains rank in list

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 8

Dr VP Sethi, Professor and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has created history in the field of academics. Dr Sethi has been included in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists for the second time.

In the last list released in 2019, Dr Sethi was ranked 1,51,141. Back then, only 1,492 Indian scientists had made it to the list. In the latest report released by the Stanford University, USA, this year, Dr Sethi has been ranked 1,62,227. This time, only 2,273 Indian scientists made it to the list.

The list is created by experts of the Stanford University by considering research impact and productivity on the basis of standard citation indicators, h-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator, reflecting the research performance over the last three decades (1993-2022).

Dr Sethi was invited as the visiting research faculty by the North Dakota University, USA, in 2011 and 2012 and by the University of Guelph, Canada, as a guest faculty in 2015.