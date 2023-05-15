Worried residents complain about presence of leopard at Mattewara

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 14

Residents of the Garhi Fazal village and adjoining areas near the Mattewara forest are a worried lot after a few of them claimed to have spotted a leopard in the vicinity.

A resident has urged the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation officials to investigate the matter and take the necessary steps to capture the animal.

However, the range officer concerned has not confirmed the presence of any leopard in the area.

An ex-serviceman and resident of Garhi Fazal, Makhan Singh, claimed that several people had seen the animal in the area, and despite complaining to the Forest Department officials, no action had been taken yet.

Davinder Singh, a resident of the same village, claimed to have seen the leopard on Friday evening when it appeared in front of his motorcycle but he said it did not attack him. The animal just ran away, he claimed.

Range Officer (Wildlife) Pritpal Singh said he could not confirm the presence of the animal. He added that the incident appeared to be a rumour at this point. He said although a resident had sent a video claiming to show a leopard, its authenticity could not be confirmed as it was not clear where the video was made.

Moreover, no other residents had reported any leopard sightings. The official added that he would still conduct an inspection of the area.