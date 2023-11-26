Wrestling trials to be held tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 25

The local office of the Punjab Sports Department will hold selection trials at Sant Sardul Singh Memorial Wrestling Akhara, Malkpur near Khanna on November 27 to select the district teams (men and women) for the ensuing Dara Singh Chhinj Olympics wrestling competitions to be organised at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Stadium, Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran district from December 1 to 3.

Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer said interested participants are required to report at the selection venue at 9 am on November 27.

Players (men) under 70 kg, under 80 kg and above 80 kg while women under 60 kg and above 60 kg weight categories would be selected to take part in the upcoming competition, he added.