Wrong parking, helmet-less driving most common traffic offences in city

Wrong parking, helmet-less driving most common traffic offences in city

Traffic cops collect Rs 3.21 cr from challans between January-June this year
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
A police official checks for over-speeding vehicles on a speed radar in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA
The traffic police have collected a whopping sum of Rs 3.21 crore by issuing 99,360 challans in six months from January 1 to June 30 this year. The violation most common on city roads is wrong parking followed by driving without helmets.

A man rides a two-wheeler without wearing helmet. INDERJEET VERMA

As per the data procured from the city traffic police, out of 99,360 challans issued in six months, the maximum number of 20,162 challans are for wrong parking followed by 13,803 for helmet-less driving, 10,199 for over-speeding, 5,443 for driving without seat belt, 5,020 for triple riding, 2,066 for rash driving, 2,064 for using black film, 1,480 for jumping red light, 314 for using pressure horn and 148 for underage driving.

Notably, the traffic police have also deployed speed radars at strategic places where digital cameras capture the over-speeding vehicles and issue challans.

As per the data, traffic police have also towed away 4,973 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four- wheelers, which were found to be parked wrongly on city roads. Once a vehicle is towed away by the city police, the owner has to pay the required fine and only then is the vehicle released by the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jatin Bansal said that the traffic police have been holding traffic rules awareness drives from time to time to educate the residents so that people follow traffic rules in letter and spirit. The motive of the traffic police is not to issue challans but pay heed to managing the traffic. However, when people continue to commit traffic violations, then the police cannot spare the offenders and challans are issued as per traffic rules, he said.

The ACP added that the traffic education cell of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has been regularly organising seminars and awareness programmes for school students and drivers regarding road safety and traffic rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that the traffic police have now been taking action against reckless driving by finding the offenders whenever cops receive any videos of the offenders driving rashly and irresponsibly. Police also share those videos on their official social media handles to spread a message.

