 Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data : The Tribune India

Accounts for 18,487 of 73,693 challans issued in four months

Two-wheelers parked in a wrongful manner on a road in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 9

In a recent crackdown on traffic violations, the authorities have found that Ludhiana residents are more prone to parking their vehicles in a wrongful manner.

According to data prepared by the Traffic police (a copy of which is available with The Tribune), there has been a significant increase in the number of challans issued for various violations in the city.

The data corresponds to the period from January to April. In this period, as many as 73,693 challans have been issued by the police, 15,366 in the month of January, 18,744 in February, 21,103 in March and 18,480 in April.

The challans for wrongful parking top the violations’ list, followed by other violations including riding without helmets, driving without authorised number plate, wrong-side driving, triple riding, underage driving, driving without driver’s licence, driving without a seatbelt, jumping red light, using mobile phone while driving, driving without documents, dangerous driving, etc.

In the past four months, 18,487 challans have been issued for wrong parking, while riding without helmets resulted in 14,632 challans. A total of 4,547 challans of driving without authorised number plate have been issued, followed by 2,826 challans for wrong-side driving and 2,489 of triple riding.

The police also reported that they have issued 2,286 challans for driving without licence, 2,131 for driving without seat belt, 1,912 for underage driving, 1,616 for use of mobile phone while driving and 1,412 for jumping a red light.

The data also show that 1,092 challans were issued for driving a vehicle without documents, 992 for dangerous driving while the offence of driving without RC resulted in 959 challans.

Talking to The Tribune, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar said the Traffic police have been emphasising on the importance of following traffic rules and regulations and have also warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

“To curb these violations, the traffic police will intensify the challaning drive in the coming days. We urge the public to comply with traffic rules and regulations for their own safety as well as of other road users. The public has also been requested to report any traffic violations they witness to the authorities so that appropriate action can be taken,” added DCP Brar.

Police to use tow-away vehicles

Tow-away vehicles will pick two-wheelers and four-wheelers from areas most prone to wrong parking violations. Wrongly-parked vehicles which were not causing traffic hurdle may not be towed, the police said. Special attention would be given to areas around hospitals and roads from where ambulances have to cross every day.

Tribune Shorts


