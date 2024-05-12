YAD leader joins AAP

Ludhiana, May 11
While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi campaigns for the Lok Sabha seat in Ludhiana, the party is also witnessing a surge in new members joining its ranks.
Today, Sandeep Bains of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) has officially become a member of AAP at an event, marking a significant shift in the Ludhiana’s political landscape. It was attended by Parashar, along with MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA Madan Lal Bagga, state secretary and chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi and Sharanpal Makkar.
Parashar expressed delight in seeing more people aligning themselves with AAP. He emphasised growing support from the youth, which would bolster party’s efforts.
