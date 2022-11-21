Years on, Dhandari Khurd yet to get foot overbridge

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 20

Despite repeated requests by residents for the past several years, foot overbridge has not been constructed to connect the Dhandari Khurd areas with the National Highway road and Dhandari Kalan. The areas of Dhandari Khurd and Dhandari Kalan are separated by rail tracks (Ludhiana-Delhi rail section) and National Highway-44 (Ludhiana-Delhi road).

In the absence of a foot overbridge, people are forced to cross the railway tracks, putting their lives at risk. Several people have lost their lives while crossing the railway tracks in the past.

To avert any mishap, the Railways later constructed a safety wall along the tracks. However, people can be seen jumping the wall to cross the railway tracks.

RK Yadav of Yadav Ahir Mahasabha said several people, including students, workers and local residents, commute between the two sides. Pedestrians were forced to cross the railway tracks in the absence of a foot overbridge.

“People have been demanding the foot overbridge for the past several years, but to no avail. We urge the Centre and the state government to look into the matter and get the foot overbridge constructed at the earliest,” he said.

Notably, residents of Dhandari Khurd had written to the Railway Minister and the MP seeking early construction of the foot overbridge or an underpass around three years ago, but nothing had been done so far.

The residents said when Dhandari railway overbridge (for vehicular traffic) was constructed, no provision was left for pedestrians on the bridge.

Sukhwinder Singh, chairman of Guru Ravidas Youth Sports and Welfare Club, Dhandari Khurd, said their voice was not being heard since long.

“If people walk through the road, they need to cover a distance of around 3-4 kms between Dhandari Khurd and the National Highway. By crossing the rail tracks, they reach the National Highway road from Dhandari Khurd within a few minutes. Thus, we demand a foot overbridge here. The government must take the matter seriously and get the foot overbridge constructed without any delay,” Sukhwinder said.

The need for foot overbridges at different places, including Dhandari Khurd, was raised by Rahul Verma, a road safety activist, during a recent review meeting of Smart City Mission. The meeting was headed by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.