Yellowing of wheat: Agri university experts share remedies, reasons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Yellowing of wheat crop has become a cause of concern among farmers. If the main cause of yellowing of the crop is found and treated at right time, then the yield of crop can be increased and unnecessary expenses for its management prevented. Many reasons like poor irrigation and lack of nutrients can be behind the same and besides, sometimes crop turns yellow due to continuous cold and frosty days.

Experts Charanjeet Kaur and Rakesh Kumar Sharma from Farm Advisory Service Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) share various possible reasons and remedies:

Yellowing of crop after first irrigation: Sometimes farmers irrigate the crop without making plots (kiaras) due to which heavy irrigation gets applied to crop unwillingly. Secondly rainfall occurring soon after applying first irrigation may also be a cause behind yellowing. This excess water can deprive wheat plants of essential oxygen, suffocating the roots and hampering nutrient uptake. Consequently, the lack of oxygen in the root zone can cause yellowing of leaves.

For efficient use of irrigation water, farmers are advised to make 8 plots (kiaras) per acre in heavy textured soils and 16 plots per acre in light textured soils. In heavy soils, farmers should apply irrigation keeping the weather conditions in mind if there is possibility of rain, irrigation should be avoided or delayed. Try to drain excess water out of the field. Yellowing of wheat crop due to excess water can be cured by applying 3% Urea (dissolving 3 kg urea in 100 litres of water).

The problem of yellowing of wheat also occurs in some areas due to use of poor quality ground water. In these conditions, tubewell water should be tested and in case of poor quality water, use gypsum as recommended in fields. If possible, water can also be used by mixing or exchanged with good quality water.

It has been observed that farmers sometimes apply non-recommended and sometimes double or triple dose of herbicide then recommended to kill Phalaris minor weed, which increases toxicity in wheat and turns wheat yellow. Farmers are advised to spray recommended herbicide at right dose, at right time by using right amount of water along with proper spray technology.

