‘Yoga a way of life, has benefits for everyone’

With the International Day of Yoga set to be celebrated on Sunday, doctors and experts based in the city share benefits of the ancient art and highlight a need to inculcate it into everyday life.

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The 12th International Day of Yoga this year will be marked with the theme ‘Yoga for healthy ageing’, which emphasises its importance for all ages.

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From parks to institutions, people across the city are ready to roll out their mats, keeping in view yoga’s promise of physical vitality and mental balance.

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Experts highlight yoga’s growing relevance in tackling lifestyle disorders.

Ravinder Vatsayayan, an ayurvedacharya based in the city, says, “Cooling pranayamas in summers prevent pitta-related issues, like irritability and skin flare-up. Grounding practices in autumn ease anxiety and insomnia.”

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Dr Geeta, a medicine specialist, says yoga is not just an exercise, but a way of life.

“It results in overall well-being by lowering biological ageing markers, improves cellular health and enhances quality of life. It is a lifestyle choice that promotes healthy habits and mental discipline,” she adds.

A diabetologist says devoting 20 minutes to yoga every day can reduce stress, improve sleep, regulate blood sugar and maintain cardiac health.

Anhad, a corporate professional, shares, “Yoga helped me move from stress to stillness. My anxiety levels have dropped.”

Harsh, an IT professional, says yoga helped him amid a busy and stressful schedule.

“Now, I’m more at peace. I plan my day in a systematic manner and yoga helped me achieve that,” he adds.

BJS Dental College

Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital marked International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. Faculty members, students, interns and other employees participated in the event, which included a yoga session by renowned instructor Isha Gupta.

Principal Dr Namita Singh highlighted the significance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world and encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as a daily habit for a healthier and more balanced life.