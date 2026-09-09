Young athletes shine on Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Day 3 in Ludhiana

Sporting spirit remained high on Tuesday as the third day of the block-level competitions as part of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan saw spirited contests in athletics, kho-kho and volleyball at four blocks in the district.

Government Senior Secondary School, Maloud, Siahar, hosted the under-14 boys’ athletics. Ansveer Singh from Madnipur won the 60m race and Dhav Joshi from Maloud emerged victorious in the 600m event. Udaypartap Singh from Maloud Daud claimed the gold medal in the long jump event.

Advertisement

Among girls, Navrajdeep Kaur from Madnipur dominated the 60m race and long jump events, and Uma Kumari won the 600m race.

Advertisement

At the Late Sarabjit Singh Sidhu Memorial Sports Stadium, Rakba, Mullanpur, Eakamjot Singh from Hissowal won the boys’ 60m event. Arjun from Hasanpur won the 600m event. Rajpreet Singh from Hissowal emerged as the winner in the long jump event.

In the girls’ category, Arshnoor Grewal from Khandur won the 60m race and the long jump event. Manpreet Kaur from Rakba secured the 600m title.

Advertisement

Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana-I block, saw close competition in kho-kho, volleyball and athletics. Bhai Randhir Singh Academy secured the top spot in both U14 and U17 boys’ kho-kho. In volleyball, BCM School, Lalton Kalan, won the U14 boys’ title. The Dhandra team prevailed in the U17 category and Manakwal emerged victorious in U21.

The girls’ volleyball competitions also produced keen contests, with Guru Gobind Singh School, Daad, clinching the U14 title and BCM School, Lalton Kalan, winning the U17 competition. Athletics events also witnessed some promising performances, with Balraj Singh winning the boys’ 60m race and long jump event. Aaniya Sharma claimed the girls’ 60m and 600m titles.

At Machhiwara, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium hosted the day’s competitions. Jasraj Singh finished atop the podium in the boys’ 60m event and Vivek Kumar won the 600m title. Sukhman Singh emerged victorious in the long jump.

In the girls’ category, Jaskaran Kaur won the shot put event and Pavandeep Kaur claimed both the 60m and 600m titles. Angelpreet Kaur secured the gold medal in long jump.

The second phase of the block-level competitions will be held at Koom Kalan, Dehlon, Jagraon, Doraha and Samrala from September 9 to September 11.