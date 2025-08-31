DT
Home / Ludhiana / Young farmer revives water mill, blends heritage, health

Young farmer revives water mill, blends heritage, health

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:43 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Karan Bir Singh Gill at Sular Gharat in Dirba village of Sangrur.
In a time when fast-paced machines dominate food production, one young farmer from Punjab is reviving a centuries-old tradition, with a modern twist. Karan Bir Singh Gill, a native of Saffuwala village in Moga, has launched Rural Grist, a brand that blends heritage, health and innovation in every packet of flour.

The brand was officially launched at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, under the university’s NIDHI-TBI incubation programme.

Sular Gharat: Mill that still moves with water

At the heart of Gill’s venture is Sular Gharat, Punjab’s only functional water-powered flour mill, located in Dirba village, Sangrur. Built by the British in 1875, the mill still runs on hydro-energy, using the gentle force of flowing water to rotate its grinding stones. Unlike high-speed commercial mills that generate heat and strip away nutrients, the Gharat’s slow rotation preserves the natural fiber, bran and flavour of the grain.

Gill leased this historic mill from the Punjab Government, determined to restore its legacy and prove that sustainability and tradition could coexist. “Reviving the gharat was never just about flour—it was about reconnecting with our roots and offering people something truly wholesome,” he said. “PBW 1 Chapati wheat became the perfect partner in this journey. Together, we’re proving that tradition and science can feed the future.”

PBW 1 Chapati: Softness that lasts

To complement the gharat’s gentle grinding, Gill chose the PAU’s premium wheat variety—PBW 1 Chapati. Known for its softness and ability to remain fresh and palatable for up to 72 hours after cooking, this wheat is ideal for making chapatis that stay tender long after they’re made.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal praised the initiative, saying, “It’s heartening to see our research varieties like PBW 1 Chapati being used in such innovative, heritage-driven ventures. This is exactly the kind of farmer-led entrepreneurship Punjab needs—grounded in science, yet rich in culture.”

Tradition meets innovation

Rural Grist’s packaging reflects the same ethos—sustainable materials, transparent windows and clean design. The brand is already drawing attention for its authenticity and health-conscious approach.

Gill’s journey is a reminder that innovation doesn’t always mean inventing something new. Sometimes, it means rediscovering what was already wise—and making it relevant again.

