Young lifters get new training centre

The day marked an inspiring moment for the district as Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain inaugurated the newly-established Weightlifting Training Centre at Guru Nanak Stadium, here.

The centre has been developed to provide a dedicated space where aspiring weightlifters can train in a safe, structured, and motivating environment. It aims to support young talent through proper guidance, discipline, and consistent training, enabling athletes to progress from the grassroots level to higher competitive platforms.

For many trainees, this facility represents not just a training space, but an opportunity to turn their passion into achievement. During his interaction with athletes and coaches, the deputy commissioner appreciated the dedication and hard work of the young sportspersons.

He encouraged them to remain focused, train with perseverance, and believe in their abilities, while highlighting the importance of physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship in shaping a successful sporting career.

The event was attended by Ambar Bandopadhyay (CGO), Kuldeep Chugh (DSO), Aditya Kumar Yadav (Governance Associate), along with coaches and enthusiastic trainees. The energy and commitment displayed by the athletes reflected the growing interest in strength sports across the district.