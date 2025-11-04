Young minds add touch of sustainability to creativity

In a world increasingly defined by consumption, a group of young students in Ludhiana chose a different path—one of creativity, sustainability and transformation.

Advertisement

At the heart of a vibrant craft fair held recently at Government Smart School, Moti Nagar, the spot

Advertisement

light wasn’t on glitter or glamour, but on discarded cardboard, old bottles, iron stands and ice cream sticks—all repurposed into imaginative works of art.

Advertisement

The event, themed ‘Best Out of Waste’, became a celebration of how children can reimagine the ordinary and breathe life into what’s often overlooked. While the fair itself was a lively affair, the real story lay in the quiet brilliance of the students’ creations.

Priya, a Class V student, crafted a delicate hanging using cardboard and leftover decorative pieces found at home. “I didn’t buy anything,” she said. “I just looked around and saw how things lying unused could become something beautiful.”

Advertisement

Pooja from Class IV transformed an old iron stand into a magazine holder. “I used ice cream sticks to decorate it and added glitter. Now it holds all my comics and school magazines,” she shared. “It’s fun to make something useful from things we usually throw away.”

Jasnoor, also in Class IV, recreated a bustling fair scene using boxes of different sizes, plastic bottles and bits of fabric. “I made stalls, swings and even a ticket counter,” she explained. “I wanted to show how a fair looks—full of colours and joy.”

Khushi, another Class IV student, took a spiritual route with her creation—a model of the Amarnath cave. “I used cotton for snow, added fairy lights and made trees from paper. It felt magical,” she said. “I’ve never been there, but I imagined it and made it with things I found at home.”

Principal Sukhdir Singh Sekhon praised the students’ efforts, saying, “This initiative not only nurtures creativity but also instills a sense of environmental duty among students. They’ve shown us that innovation doesn’t need a budget — it needs vision.”

In every recycled bottle and repurposed box, these children proved that creativity isn’t about having more — it’s about seeing more. And in doing so, they reminded us that the future of sustainability lies not just in policies, but in the playful, purposeful hands of the next generation.