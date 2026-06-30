Young participants embrace green mission through seed ball workshop

On a breezy summer morning at South City Nursery, laughter and muddy hands told the story of a different kind of playtime, where children rolled seeds into little clay balls, imagining forests sprouting from their palms. The Seed Ball Making Activity, organised by Team Navchetna Child Welfare Committee and Skill Mapping, turned an ordinary day into a lesson in nurturing tomorrow’s green cover.

Advertisement

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Navchetna Junior Wing, who eagerly learnt the art of making seed balls and understood how small actions can make a meaningful difference to the environment.

Advertisement

The chief guest, Sarabjit Kaur, XEN, GLADA, interacted with the students and explained the process and benefits of making seed balls. She highlighted how this simple technique can help increase green cover and contribute to a healthier environment.

Advertisement

The activity was conducted under the guidance of Raman Chandok and Shweta Miglani, in-charges of the Junior Wing, who encouraged the participants and ensured active involvement throughout the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, President of Navchetna, said, “The youth of today are the caretakers of tomorrow. Activities like these help them develop a sense of responsibility towards nature while learning practical ways to contribute to environmental conservation. We hope to use seed balls in our future plantation drives and inspire more people to join this green movement.”

Advertisement

Students also shared their excitement. “It felt amazing to know that these small seed balls can grow into trees one day. I want to make more at home and plant them with my friends,” said Navchetna Junior Wing member Ananya. Another participant, Arjun, added, “We always hear about saving the environment, but today we actually did something with our own hands. It makes me feel proud.”

The programme was both educational and enjoyable, giving participants an opportunity to learn, collaborate and contribute to a greener future. The initiative reflects Navchetna’s ongoing commitment to empowering young people and promoting environmental sustainability through meaningful community engagement.