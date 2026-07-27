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Home / Ludhiana / Young shuttlers dominate as district tournament comes to a close

Young shuttlers dominate as district tournament comes to a close

Six-day Ludhiana District Badminton Championship concludes

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a tournament in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Emerging shuttlers stole the limelight even as seasoned campaigners reaffirmed their class in the six-day Ludhiana District Badminton Championship that came to a close at Shastri Hall here on Sunday.

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The championship saw spirited competition across senior, veteran and other age categories, with several players producing remarkable performances to clinch multiple titles.

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Samaira Aggarwal, who enjoyed a dream outing with three titles, was among the standout performers. She emerged champion in the under-17 and under-15 singles, and under-13 girls’ doubles, underlining her immense potential and consistency across age groups.

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Amelia Bhakoo also impressed with an outstanding all-round display. Partnering Ananya Nijhawan, she won the under-19 and under-17 girls’ doubles, and the senior women’s doubles crown. She also played a key role in the mixed doubles competitions.

In the boys’ section, Tanush Prashar showcased exceptional talent by winning the under-17 singles title and the under-17 mixed doubles crown. He finished runner-up in the under-17 boys’ doubles event, highlighting his versatility.

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Aadvik Bhatia was another rising star as he claimed the under-15 boys’ singles and under-15 boys’ doubles titles. Stavan Jain excelled in the senior section, winning the mixed doubles and men’s doubles crowns. He also secured podium finishes in junior events.

The senior events produced exciting contests. Ishaan Sharma lifted the men’s singles title after defeating Vakul Sharma in the final. Anupama bagged the women’s singles title and later teamed up with Ramandeep Kaur to finish runners-up in the women’s doubles event.

In the veteran categories, Amrik Singh Dhaliwal won the men’s singles 60 plus title, Sanjeev Vohra emerged champion in the 55 plus category, Vikas Kharbanda clinched the 50 plus title, Naman Jain triumphed in the 45 plus section and Nikhil Ramdev captured the 40 plus crown.

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