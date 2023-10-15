Youngster booked for sexually harassing cousin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

The Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against a youth on the charge of sexually harassing his 16-year-old cousin.

The suspect has been identified as Sunny of Haibowal.

A case (zero FIR) of sexual harassment was registered by the Hamirpur police after the girl shared the matter with the principal of the school where she was studying in Class XII, who further lodged a complaint with the HP police.

The teacher had also reported the matter to the harassment committee formed in the school.

After registering the zero FIR, the case file was transferred to the Ludhiana police for further investigation.

“I had gone to visit my relatives in Ludhiana where my cousin tried to molest me. On May 16, Sunny, under the influence of liquor, removed my clothes and tried to molest me. The next morning when I was taking bath, the suspect started knocking the bathroom door with an intention to molest me,” the girl told the principal.

Inspector Manjit Kaur said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.

#Hamirpur