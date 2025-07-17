Youngster dies in road mishap

A 25-year-old youth died in a road accident on a road in Koom Kalan.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was working at a local dyeing factory for the past five years. The brother of the youth, who was riding pillion, also suffered minor injuries.

Sunil was returning from Shri Mukteshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir Chehlan, Samrala, on the evening of July 14 on his bike with his brother Mannu. When they reached near Pagalia village, in front of Kitty Bread outlet, a speeding tractor-trailer applied brakes. Following which, Sunil lost control over his motorcycle, which was behind the tractor, and the bike collided with the vehicle.

Sunil suffered severe head and facial injuries in the accident, which led to excessive bleeding. Passers-by gave first-aid to them but Sunil died on the spot due to severe head injuries. His brother suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Sunil Kumar is survived by his mother, a brother and sister.

The family has demanded the arrest of the tractor driver who fled the scene after the mishap. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and were checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras of surrounding areas to trace the suspect.