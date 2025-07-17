DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Youngster dies in road mishap

Youngster dies in road mishap

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A 25-year-old youth died in a road accident on a road in Koom Kalan.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was working at a local dyeing factory for the past five years. The brother of the youth, who was riding pillion, also suffered minor injuries.

Sunil was returning from Shri Mukteshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir Chehlan, Samrala, on the evening of July 14 on his bike with his brother Mannu. When they reached near Pagalia village, in front of Kitty Bread outlet, a speeding tractor-trailer applied brakes. Following which, Sunil lost control over his motorcycle, which was behind the tractor, and the bike collided with the vehicle.

Advertisement

Sunil suffered severe head and facial injuries in the accident, which led to excessive bleeding. Passers-by gave first-aid to them but Sunil died on the spot due to severe head injuries. His brother suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Sunil Kumar is survived by his mother, a brother and sister.

Advertisement

The family has demanded the arrest of the tractor driver who fled the scene after the mishap. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and were checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras of surrounding areas to trace the suspect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts