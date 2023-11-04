Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

A youth died under mysterious circumstances at Jammu Colony last night. He, along with area residents, entered with arguments with a factory operator against sound pollution being caused by the factory in the area during which the youngster fell down and died. Cardiac arrest was said to be the cause behind his death.Rakesh Kumar, father of Vipin, the deceased, said when the functionaries of Rajni Industries did not close the factory late in the night, people from the locality gathered at the spot. People asked the factory owner that he should close the unit on time as machines make a huge noise and residents face inconvenience due to the same.

He alleged that the factory owner in anger started abusing the residents. His son Vipin got into an argument with the factory owner. During the altercation, his son suffered a heart attack. He was taken to a hospital with the help of the people but doctors declared him brought dead.

Vipin got married 18 months ago. The deceased’s father demanded that strict action should be taken against the factory owner.

After the incident, officials from the Atam Nagar police post reached the spot. Vipin’s body was kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

ACP Jasroop Bath said the police were probing whether the factory owner had the necessary permission to run the unit in night or not. The probe was on and action would be taken as per law.

