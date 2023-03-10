Youngster enters college hostel, tries to 'attack' girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

An unidentified youth today trespassed into the girls’ hostel of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Moti Nagar and pointed a knife at a student.

Girls residing in the hostel raised the alarm in panic. Security guards of the college after hearing some loud noise from the hostel tried to chase the suspect. But he managed to escape.

Meanwhile, police officials from the Moti Nagar police station reached the hostel after getting information.

The girls said an unidentified youngster had entered the hostel from the rear side. He pointed a knife at a girl.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Moti Nagar, SI, Jagdeep Singh, said the CCTV footage was procured by the police and the same was being checked to get any clue about the suspect.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.