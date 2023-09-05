Youngster kills 12-yr-old cousin after altercation

Ludhiana, September 4
The police booked a 22-year-old youth for allegedly killing his 12-year-old cousin at Bhai Daya Singh Nagar on Barewal Road here. Sandhya, the victim, was admitted to a nearby private hospital after sustaining a severe head injury but she succumbed later. The suspect has been identified as Rakesh Kumar.
Ram Sewak, victim’s father of Bhai Daya Singh Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the suspect was his brother’s son and had been residing with their family for the past two years. On September 2, a heated altercation ensued between Rakesh and Sandhya over some matter. Subsequently, the youth, who had a sharp weapon, hit the girl on the head.
He said Rakesh also stabbed himself on his throat with a knife. Meanwhile, Sandhya was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital where she breathed her last on September 3.
Following the complaint, a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the youth.
