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Home / Ludhiana / Youngster saves woman, three-year-old son from fire in Ludhiana

Youngster saves woman, three-year-old son from fire in Ludhiana

Blaze at Jagjit Nagar flats near Hero Bakery Chowk in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Firefighters try to douse the flames at a house on the Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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A major fire broke out in a quarter located in Jagjit Nagar flats near Hero Bakery Chowk here on Tuesday. A woman and her three-year-old child were trapped inside the quarter at the time of incident. Fortunately, a neighbour after hearing their cries arrived there and risked his own life to rescue them.

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A youth, Rahul, first noticed some smoke, which later grew into an intense fire within seconds. He and his friend immediately rushed to the spot as the fire spread rapidly. On reaching the quarter, they saw that the main gate to the room was locked, and a woman and her son were raising an alarm for help.

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To save them, Rahul immediately picked up an iron pan lying nearby and started hitting the lock with full force. With repeated blows, Rahul finally broke the lock and rescued the trapped woman and her son.

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Sources said that the woman’s hair and arms received burn injuries, while the child was reportedly safe. After being rescued, the injured were immediately taken in a car and rushed to the nearby Deepak Hospital, where the woman was currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Giving details of the incident, fire brigade officer Karamjit Singh said that he received a call at the control room about a fire in the warehouse around 1 pm. Upon receiving the call, fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene. After a lot of struggle, the fire was brought under control. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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