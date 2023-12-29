Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

A seven-year-old girl was raped by a youth at Guru Nanak Colony here. The suspect had taken the girl to some isolated place where he committed the crime. Her clothes was found stained with blood.

The youth, has been identified as Prabhjot Singh (19), who lives near the house of the victim. Later, he was arrested.

A case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered. The suspect also has a criminal history as a case of sodomy was registered against him at the Dehlon police station in the past.

The girl’s mother told the police that the youth had been staying in a house near their residence for about two months. During this period, her daughter also became friendly with him. On December 27, he took the girl away from home, saying that he would buy her something to eat from shop. However, he took the child to an isolated place and violated her before fleeing the scene.

The complainant said when her daughter did not return home for a long time, she was worried and went out to search for her. Later, she found her crying at the isolated place. Afterwards, the victim told her about the sexual assault.

SHO, Sadar police station, Inspector Gurpreet Singh, said the suspect was arrested by the police.