‘Youngsters must take lead in following road safety norms’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

In a seminar organised by National Road Safety Council, North Zone, experts called upon youth to become agents of change and create awareness on the importance of road safety rules to save previous lives. The event was held at Government College for Girls (GCG), here, on Wednesday.

National Road Safety Council (North Zone) Chairman DS Bains, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma and road safety experts highlighted the need for citizens to obey traffic rules to make roads safe.

They gave the message that road safety could be achieved with the help of youth who had the power to bring change in the society. They added that compliance and enforcement of traffic rules could also minimise road accidents.

Bains spoke about fastening of the rear seat belt in four-wheelers by occupants. Giving the example of the recent death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata Group, in a road crash, he said passengers in the back seat must also fasten seat belts while commuting in four-wheelers.

DC Surabhi Malik shared her personal experience of a road mishap, which she said had occurred when she was not wearing the rear seat belt. She said she had to undergo surgery after the accident and appealed to the youth to be responsible while driving by wearing safety headgear, fastening seat belts and particularly avoiding rash driving.

CP Kaustubh Sharma said a majority of deaths road mishaps could be prevented by avoiding traffic rule violations, including over-speeding, non-wearing of helmets, drunk driving etc.

On the occasion, students from five colleges participated in a declamation contest on the theme of obeying traffic rules to save lives. The participating colleges were Atam Vallabh Jain College, Govt College for Girls, DD Jain, Arya College and SCD Govt College, Ludhiana.

Sargam Taneja of Arya College, Daman Preet Kaur Khanuja of GCG and Harmanbeer Singh Warraich of SCD Govt College bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the declamation contest.