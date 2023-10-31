Youngsters vow to fight social evils

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 30

‘As true children of India we vow to put in our best to gain maximum knowledge, respect democracy and eradicate social evils including drug addiction,’ youths of the region in general and students in particular are reiterating oath administered by the administration led by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi and SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal.

The administration on the other hand claimed to have drafted a three tier strategy to achieve the zero tolerance target based on inculcating morality among youths, promoting sports and rehabilitation of those who shun drug abuse.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu claimed that the administration had roped in office bearers and activists of various educational and social organisations to buttress the coordinated movement launched against drug abuse, besides sensitising youths about significance of participation in the process of electioneering. Heads of educational institutes have been asked to persuade their wards to vow to support the movement.

Addressing a function to felicitate achievers in various sports, SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal claimed that a large number of youths had started adopting sportsmanship as an element of their lifestyle, and the tendency had gone a long way in frustrating sinister designs of drug peddlers to target more youths. The district police has also succeeded in breaking the supply chain of drugs and narcotics by nabbing 688 suspects booked in 460 cases since April 2022. Properties worth Rs 1.1369 crore, belonging to six drug peddlers had been seized while drug money worth Rs 24.32 lakh was also seized. “We are glad that during a district level marathon against drugs held on Sunday over 1000 persons including youths and social activists took oath to actively participate in the coordinated movement launched against social evils including drug abuse and unethical practices during electioneering,” said Grewal, appreciating that the oath was reiterated by residents during events held at local town and surrounding localities.

