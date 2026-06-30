Youth abducted as two groups clash

A clash reported between two rival groups in Sector 32 on Chandigarh road on Sunday night. Both groups also exchanged fire. Fortunately no one suffered any bullet injury.

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After the clash, Shivam, a member of one of the groups was bundled inside a Toyota Innova vehicle. The suspects thrashed him in the vehicle.

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After a few hours, the police managed to rescue Shivam safely near the Chandigarh road.

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ACP (East) Raj Kumar said Shivam had an old rivalry with another group. On Sunday night, Shivam, along with his two friends, met his rival group members. They exchanged heated arguments. In no time, the arguments turned into a clash.

“Shivam was possessing an illegal weapon. He opened fire with the gun. Even the opposite group members also opened fire. Nobody suffered any bullet injury. He was later cornered by his rival group members who bundled him into their vehicle and fled the scene. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and rescued Shivam. Since he also opened fire from illegal weapon, he was arrested by the police along with the pistol,” the ACP said.