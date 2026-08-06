Youth abducted, thrashed over old enmity, 9 booked

A youth was allegedly kidnapped in Jagraon, taken to Raikot and brutally thrashed by abductors. Victim’s leg and arm were fractured in the attack.

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After receiving the complaint, the Jagraon City police on Tuesday registered a case against four named and five unidentified suspects on charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder and assault.

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The victim, Sunny Kumar, a resident of Ajit Nagar, told the police that on the evening of August 3, he was going somewhere with his friend Akashdeep. Jashnpreet Singh, alias Jassa, and his companions began chasing them on motorcycles. Sensing danger, they tried to escape but the suspects surrounded him.

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“The assailants first threatened to kill Akashdeep and drove him away. Afterwards, they assaulted me. The suspects forcibly took me on a motorcycle to Raikot and brutally attacked me on the Barnala road. My leg and arm were fractured in the attack. The miscreants brought me back to Jagraon, dumped me by the roadside and fled the scene as they thought I was dead. Some passers-by, who saw me, informed my family, after which I was admitted to a hospital,” the victim alleged.

He said months’ old rivalry and some misunderstanding might had been the motive behind the attack.

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The police registered a case against Jashnpreet Singh, alias Jassa, Jashnpreet Singh, alias Guma, both residents of Raikot, Arsh and Mohit, residents of Jagraon, and five unidentified persons.