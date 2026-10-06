Youth alleges assault, abduction by friends over money dispute in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old youth has approached the Division No 3 police in Ludhiana, alleging that some of his friends forcibly took him away in a car and assaulted him at an isolated place following a dispute over money.

The complainant has also alleged that they recorded the assault on a mobile phone and later shared the video on social media in an attempt to humiliate and intimidate him.

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As per the complaint, the suspects were known to the victim and had been his friends. A disagreement had recently developed between them over a monetary issue. Their common friends had reportedly tried to settle the dispute.

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The complainant told the police that the suspects called him to Kashmir Nagar Chowk on Sunday evening, saying they wanted to discuss the matter. When he reached the location, they allegedly bundled him into a car and drove him to a secluded place.

He alleged that afterwards, they assaulted him and repeatedly hit him on the head with slippers. The entire incident was allegedly recorded by the suspects.

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He narrated the matter to his family, following which they submitted a complaint to the police. Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO, Division No 3, said the police had received the complaint along with the video allegedly recorded during the incident. The police are examining the video and the allegations.