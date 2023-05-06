Youth arrested for abducting, raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The city police yesterday arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him on the charges of kidnapping and raping the minor victim.

He has been identified as 21-year-old youth Krishna Parshad of Janta Nagar.

The victim’s father told the police that on April 27, her daughter had gone missing from home under mysterious circumstances. While they were searching for her, they got to know that the suspect had abducted the girl on the pretext of marrying her.

Yesterday, the girl was traced from Millerganj. She said the suspect wanted to marry her due to which he kidnapped her. He had taken her to some unknown place where he developed sexual relationship with her several times against her wishes. Inspector Satwant Singh said Krishna was arrested yesterday.