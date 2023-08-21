Youth arrested for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

The police on Saturday arrested a youth who had attempted to mow down his acquaintance under his Toyota Innova outside the house of the latter at Ayali Kalan. The video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

The suspect has been identified as Karan Bhalla, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Badewal road.

Complainant Kamalpreet Singh told the police that the youth was his friend. On August 18, he came outside his house and asked him to come out. When he met him, the suspect urged him to intervene in reaching a compromise with Des Raj.

“The suspect had some issues with Des Raj which he wanted to sort out with the help of my intervention but I flatly refused, following which he turned angry and started abusing me. Afterwards, he speedily drove his vehicle and rammed into me. I suffered serious injuries,” the victim alleged.

The suspect had clear intentions to kill him but fortunately, when the vehicle hit him he fell on the side of the road. Had he got crushed under the SUV, he would have died, the complainant alleged. Investigating officer ASI Balvir Singh said after registering a case, the suspect was arrested on Saturday evening outside his house.

#Social Media