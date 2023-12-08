Youth arrested for raping minor

Ludhiana, December 7
The Haibowal police yesterday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl. The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Harry, a resident of New Deep Nagar, Haibowal.
In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said the suspect took her daughter along on some pretext and sexually exploited her on December 6. He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The suspect later dropped her near the house and fled the spot.
On being asked about her disappearance, the girl disclosed that the suspect took her along against her wishes and raped her.
Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Kumar said a case was registered against the suspect. He was later arrested.
