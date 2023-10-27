Youth assaulted, robbed of car at gunpoint on Dugri overbridge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

On Wednesday, three armed assailants targeted a 22-year-old youth on the Dugri overbridge, robbing him of his car, mobile phone and wristwatch at gunpoint. They also assaulted the man with a rod before making their escape with the looted items and the vehicle.

The victim, Ifran Mohammad, of Ishar Nagar here reported that he was returning home after a trip from Chandigarh when the incident occurred.

He said around 5:15 am, the culprits forced him to stop the vehicle. One of them brandished a gun, threatening to kill him. Meanwhile, another assailant attacked his arm with a rod. Afterwards, they forcibly took him out from the car and snatched his mobile phone and wristwatch. After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene in his vehicle. Upon receiving a report of the carjacking, the Dugri police reached the place and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered against the three unidentified persons under Sections 379-B (2), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25 and 54 of the Arms Act. SI Sunil Kumar is investigating the case.

Now, the police are reviewing footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas and it is anticipated that the suspects will soon be identified and apprehended.

Vendor, son attacked by traders over price dispute

A vegetable vendor, Mundre Parsad, and his son Sanjay Kumar were assaulted by a group of fellow traders in Jeewan Nagar on the night of October 22 following a verbal spat between the father-son duo and the assailants.

Parsad, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

The police have booked three suspects — identified as Pawan Kumar, Sant Ram, and Neelam Devi — and around 10 other unidentified persons on the charge of attempt to murder.

The complainant, Sanjay, alleged: “My father and I were selling vegetables at a price of Rs 40 per kg, but some other vendors started selling the same produce at a lower rate of Rs 20 per kg. Hence, we accosted them, hoping to resolve the matter.” He added, “We had a heated exchange with them, which soon escalated into an assault. Pawan struck my father on the head with a rod.”

Parsad is still undergoing treatment at the medical facility. A case has been registered at the Focal Point police station under Sections 307, 148, 149, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.