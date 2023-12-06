Youth barges into house, rapes minor in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

A youth raped a 14-year-old girl by barging into her house in Lakshmi Nagar, Haibowal. The suspect was yesterday arrested by the Haibowal police.

The suspect was identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of UP, at present staying at Lakshmi Nagar. The youth and the victim were staying in a ‘vehra’ where several rooms are built at a common place.

The complainant, the victim’s father, told the police that on the wee hours of December 4, he had gone to buy vegetables at the market and his daughter was alone at home. When he returned home at 12.30 pm, his daughter was crying. When he asked the reason, she told him that the suspect barged into their room and raped her.

He said the youth had also told his daughter not to disclose about the incident while threatening her of dire consequences.

The victim’s father SAID he lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered against the suspect. Later, he was arrested by the police.