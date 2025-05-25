Youth beaten to death at village

When a Moga-based man, Sukha, along with his friend Gurpreet Singh (22), went to meet his woman friend at a village near Jagraon on Thursday, they were cornered and attacked by several people, including the woman’s husband, who were already waiting there.

Advertisement

Sukha somehow escaped on a motorcycle but Gurpreet ran towards the fields where he was caught and brutally beaten. He was lying in a pool of blood under the Nanaksar bridge for the whole night. The couple, who were out for a walk on Thursday morning, saw the victim and called 108 ambulance service. Afterwards, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment on Friday morning.

Gurpreet, a resident of Dharamkot in Moga, was staying with his sister.

Advertisement

Sukha told the police that he became friend with a married woman, Jassu, of Alamwala village in Jagraon.

On Wednesday, she called him and said her family had come to know about their relationship and she had been thrown out of the house. After which, Sukha reached Nanaksar on a motorcycle with his friend Gurpreet, where several people were already present in a tempo. When the duo reached the place, they were attacked by the suspects.

Advertisement

SHO, Jagraon city police station, inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, said a case of murder was registered against five identified suspects — the woman friend, her husband, another family member and two friends — and raids were being conducted to nab them.