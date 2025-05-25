DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Youth beaten to death at village

Youth beaten to death at village

Was accompanying his friend who went to meet woman friend
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
When a Moga-based man, Sukha, along with his friend Gurpreet Singh (22), went to meet his woman friend at a village near Jagraon on Thursday, they were cornered and attacked by several people, including the woman’s husband, who were already waiting there.

Sukha somehow escaped on a motorcycle but Gurpreet ran towards the fields where he was caught and brutally beaten. He was lying in a pool of blood under the Nanaksar bridge for the whole night. The couple, who were out for a walk on Thursday morning, saw the victim and called 108 ambulance service. Afterwards, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment on Friday morning.

Gurpreet, a resident of Dharamkot in Moga, was staying with his sister.

Sukha told the police that he became friend with a married woman, Jassu, of Alamwala village in Jagraon.

On Wednesday, she called him and said her family had come to know about their relationship and she had been thrown out of the house. After which, Sukha reached Nanaksar on a motorcycle with his friend Gurpreet, where several people were already present in a tempo. When the duo reached the place, they were attacked by the suspects.

SHO, Jagraon city police station, inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, said a case of murder was registered against five identified suspects — the woman friend, her husband, another family member and two friends — and raids were being conducted to nab them.

