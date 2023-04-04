Youth booked for abducting minor girl

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

The Basti Jodhewal police have booked a youth, Tehmid, a resident of Street No 8, Azad Nagar, Bahadarke Road, under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. The father of the girl had lodged a report with the police, stating that his daughter had gone missing from home for the past over 10 days.

He said intensive search and investigation had indicated that the youth had abducted the minor girl on the pretext of marrying her and she was being held captive at some place against her wishes. The police said raids were being conducted on possible hideouts of the suspect and his family members were also being questioned to know the whereabouts of the suspect and find the girl.