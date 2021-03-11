Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18

The police have booked a youth of Thapar Market here under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC for allegedly abducting and physically exploiting a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused has been identified as Tinku of the Thapar Market area. In the wee hours of August 12, the girl was found missing from her house.

While the family kept searching for the girl, they came to know that the accused had abducted and allegedly exploited her physically on the pretext of marriage.