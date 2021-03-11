Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18
The police have booked a youth of Thapar Market here under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC for allegedly abducting and physically exploiting a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her.
The accused has been identified as Tinku of the Thapar Market area. In the wee hours of August 12, the girl was found missing from her house.
While the family kept searching for the girl, they came to know that the accused had abducted and allegedly exploited her physically on the pretext of marriage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...