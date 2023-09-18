Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by a youth. The suspect also got married with the girl and had been sexually exploiting her for the past three months.

The youth has been identified as Rohit Nagar (22), a resident of Prem Nagar.

The complainant, the mother of the victim, who is also a resident of Prem Nagar, told the police that on June 5, her daughter went missing.

Recently, she came to know that the suspect, who was their neighbour, had kidnapped her daughter and forcibly got married with her.

Following which, the woman lodged a police complaint and a case of kidnapping and rape was registered against the youngster on Saturday.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Atma Ram said a probe was on to trace the suspect.