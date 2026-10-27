Youth booked for opening fire at Dasehra fair

Over a week after a man allegedly opened fire in the air with a pistol in an inebriated state at the Dasehra fair held at the Partap Chowk ground, the Ludhiana police on Sunday registered a case against the suspect.

According to the complainant, Satpal Singh, who is a resident of the Gill Road area here and president of the Punjab Youth Club, he went to the fair with a friend on the night of October 19. An unidentified youth, who appeared to be under the influence of liquor, started firing shots in the air with a pistol he was holding. When the people tried to stop him, he escaped from the scene.

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The suspect was later identified as Gurkirat Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar in Ludhiana.

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Satpal alleged that by opening fire in the air in a public place, the suspect had endangered the life and property of the people.

The Police Division 6 has registered a case against Gurkirat under Section 125 (endangering human life and personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.